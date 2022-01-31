NHL Players Will Take A Boat Into The Bellagio Fountains For An Awesome Skills Competition Event

Unsplash The NHL is drawing inspiration from the city of Las Vegas for a couple of unique events during its upcoming All-Star Weekend This year’s skills competition will feature two new challenges—including one that will require players to be transported into the middle of the Bellagio Fountains Read more hockey news here A couple of months before a certain global crisis forced Roger Goodell to trade the stage he was slated to grace during the 2020 NFL Draft in Las Vegas for the comfort of the man cave in his basement, the football world was temporarily fooled into thinking picks would hop aboard a boat that would ferry them into the middle of the fountains in front of the Bellagio to grab their jersey from the commissioner after having their name called.