How Trump Became the Dominant Republican Favorite

Washington Post: “As the first nominating contests commence this month in what is shaping up as not only a critical presidential election but a test of American democracy, Trump is the runaway favorite in his party, on the verge of completing a striking political comeback that has drawn on several key factors, according to a review of polling data as well as interviews with dozens of Republican voters, strategists and officials, some of whom spoke on the condition of anonymity to relate confidential and previously unreported episodes.