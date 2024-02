A Matured MAGA Movement Prepares For Trump’s Return To DC Authored by Nathan Worcester and Janice Hisle via The Epoch Times (emphasis ours), What would the start of a second Trump term look like—and what sort of opposition would it face? (Illustration by The Epoch Times, Getty Images, Shutterstock) In search of answers, The Epoch Times interviewed veterans of the first Trump administration, reviewed writings from that time as well as the Trump campaign’s Agenda 47, and talked to those helping to provide a 2025 roadmap.