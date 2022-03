Informa Pharma Intelligence Launches 30th Edition Pharma R&D Annual Review Pharmaprojects’ 2022 Report Highlights Breakthrough Trends in Pharmaceutical R&D NEW YORK, March 24, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Informa Pharma Intelligence, the global business intelligence provider for the biopharma industry, today announced the launch of its 30th Edition Pharma R&D Annual Review.