Peyton Manning and Tom Brady have a difference of opinion over the NFL’s new jersey number rule. Earlier this year the NFL announced that running backs, tight ends, fullbacks, H-backs and wide receivers can now wear numbers 1-49 and 80-89; defensive backs can now wear numbers 1-49; linebackers can wear 1-59 and 90-99; offensive linemen 50-79; and defensive linemen 50-79 and 90-99.