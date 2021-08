Tokyo Olympics Shooting LIVE: Manu Bhaker, Yashaswini Deswal lead India’s hope for Gold in 10M Air Pistol LIVE: Follow LIVE updates Tokyo Olympics LIVE – 10M Air Pistol LIVE: Manu Bhaker, Yashaswini Deswal India’s hope for Gold- Follow LIVE updates- The Indian Shooting team will make four more attempts on Sunday to open its medal count in the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games Shooting competition.