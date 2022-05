iStockphoto You’ve probably thrown back plenty of cocktails over the years, but do you know how they got their name? Here’s a look at how the moniker became associated with a specific kind of mixed drink Soak up more booze knowledge here A little over a decade ago, mixology entered the mainstream as people slowly began to realize there might be other ways to consume alcohol beyond ripping shots, adding mixers, and using funnels in ways funnels were never designed to be used.