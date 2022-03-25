Israelis Refused To Share 'World's Most Powerful Cyberweapon' With Ukraine And Estonia Over Russia Concerns After being widely condemned by the international community for allowing Pegasus, which the NYT once described as "the world's most powerful cyberweapon", to be sold to every African despot and authoritarian government with the means to pay for it, the Israeli government apparently drew the line at sharing the powerful hacking tool with the governments of Ukraine and Estonia, for fear they would use it against Russia.