The Importance Of Being Biden: How Hunter Reached New Low Seeking To Bar Daughter From Using His Name Authored by Jonathan Turley, In Oscar Wilde’s “The Importance of Being Ernest,” the main character’s search for his true name comes to a head when he finally demands “would you kindly inform me who I am?” In an astonishing filing this week, Hunter Biden answered that question for his four-year-old daughter Navy Joan and effectively declared “you are no Biden.