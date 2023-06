WTI Holds Gains After Crude Build, Biden Admin SPR-Refill News Oil prices ended the day higher after bouncing off yesterday's lows with help from lower CPI prompting less fear of monetary tightness (more demand) as well as late-day news that the Biden administration plans to purchase about 12 million barrels of oil this year as it begins to refill its drastically depleted SPR (which includes the 3mm already noted - so barely a blip in the 700 million barrel reserve).