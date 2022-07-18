ES brutal rejection but. E-MINI S&P 500 FUTURES (CONTINUOUS: CURRENT CONTRACT IN FRONT) CME_MINI:ES1! ozwald Is there a still a chance it goes up? The bullish thesis looks compromised but if it hangs above 3820-3850 (20 and 10 day SMA ) this week there is still a chance we break the trendline and move to 4100 - Could be still be a simple retracement/shakeout ( 50% retracement from july 14 low at @ 3815) Note the hidden bullish divergence on the RSI and the muted volume today daily Could bounce here as VWAP anchored at July 14 low is sitting at 3828 .