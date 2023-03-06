Michael Wilson Turns Tactically Bullish, Sees S&P Rising To 4150 After 9 consecutive weeks of urging clients to sell or short the rally, and famously saying on Jan 9 that the 3900 level in the S&P was an "easy sell" - which, come to think of it, is not that different from Marko Kolanovic telling JPMorgan clients throughout most of 2022 to buy the dip before turning bearish just as the market bottomed in October - Morgan Stanley's Mike Wilson has finally capitulated, just as we said he would despite a barrage of disgruntled comments who viewed his words as gospel instead of what it really was: an attempt to load up the axed MS flow desk with easy retail money.