China Scores 9 Out Of 100 In 2025 World Freedom Report Authored by Alex Wu via The Epoch Times (emphasis ours), China scored 9 out of 100 and was rated “not free” in the Freedom in the World 2025 report by the Washington-based nongovernmental organization (NGO) Freedom House, which ranked 195 countries and 13 territories on political rights and civil liberties for 2024.