'Contained' 2.0? Treasury Sec Yellen Says Banking System Is "Resilient" Remember when Ben Bernanke told the world that the subprime crisis - that would eventually collapse the global financial system - was "contained"? And don't forget, Janet Yellen exclaimed proudly that there would never be another financial crisis "in our lifetimes" in 2017, only to see the repo crisis and the reaction to COVID lockdown policies prompt the biggest response by The Fed ever.