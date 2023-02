Those Who 'Master' Artificial Intelligence, Synthetic Biology Will Be "Master Of The World": Klaus Schwab Authored by Naveen Athrappully via The Epoch Times (emphasis ours), Klaus Schwab, chairman of the World Economic Forum (WEF), during an event in Dubai, called on global governments to work together and control new technologies like artificial intelligence (AI) to decide the fate of humankind, contradicting Musk’s recent warning at the same event.