nasdaq 4 hour : if you have old sell you must E-MINI NASDAQ-100 FUTURES (CONTINUOUS: CURRENT CONTRACT IN FRONT) CME_MINI:NQ1! ramin_trader2006 you must hedge your old sell in 12300 area ,,,nasdaq after touch fibo61% can flyup to 13300 (see green fibo 161% on chart) 13300 is my upper target scenario 2 = if big bad news come and nasdaq break big trendline and EMA200 daily ( orange line) , it can go downer to 11600 , we must buy nasdaq above green arrow and hold them 10 day to new high =13300 prediction by me = in next 3 year we have bull market so i advice 90% looking for buy in deep and hold it to high good luck .