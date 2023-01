NQ Targets 60 min view E-MINI NASDAQ-100 FUTURES (MAR 2023) CME_MINI:NQH2023 docholliday Short term NQ looked to catch a number of shorts today with a dip back into range and a drop below the tight range lows, only to reverse back up out of range and looking at Grabbing some target above for more BSL to pair up before setting that big round 750 low in the sights.