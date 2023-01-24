Nikileaks Spooks Markets That Chinese Reopening May Be Inflationary, But Wall Street Disagrees Monday's furious rally, which among other things was facilitated by the Sunday report from WSJ Fed mouthpiece Nick Timiraos that a 25bps Feb 1 rate hike by the Fed is a done deal, hit an airpocket just after 2pm when in the latest tweet from Timiraos - whose every utterance now moves markets, especially during the Fed blackout period - and in which the WSJ reporter noted that "Just when signs point to easing inflation worldwide, China’s economic reopening after years of strict pandemic controls is raising questions about whether it could spur costs higher again.