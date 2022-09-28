Intraday study for Indian indices for 28 September 2022 S&P CNX NIFTY INDEX FUTURES (CONTINUOUS: CURRENT CONTRACT IN FRONT) NSE:NIFTY1! Harshit_Saxena Hi good morning we are seeing the gap down opening so the convection of going short is not valid we are opening below 17000-16950 which is a cautious level we may see a bounce towards the level of 17000 but it is not sustaining may be the IT turns from these level don't go short at low level and long above 17130 till 17300 -17350 the FMCG looks good the level of banknifty 38000-37780 , 37500 is a good support range the nifty support around 16773 where we may see bounce towards 16950 be careful and be with defensives like IT, FMGC, Pharma INFY and HCl is the top among IT and USl among FMCG stay away from banks follow i will update during day time Disclaimer -- I may have some positions in some of highlighted stocks and this is only study for understanding purposed of the data and the patterns I am not saying anyone to buy any of these picks discussed here i am not SEBI Registered .