DOJI on dax daily come +NFP day DAX FUTURES (CONTINUOUS: CURRENT CONTRACT IN FRONT) EUREX:FDAX1! ramin_trader2006 let see dax daily chart gap on fdax and cash xetra dax is open ,can fill (in green arrow we can buy with SL=40 point) for hold 5-6 day secret= dax love fibo 61% too much ,it can easily pullback to fibo 61% alert=trade dax need min 5 year practice on demo account before real money , it is very zigzag.