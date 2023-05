ES Analysis 5/4 E-MINI S&P 500 FUTURES (CONTINUOUS: CURRENT CONTRACT IN FRONT) CME_MINI:ES1! Stockplayss This will most probably be the last liquidity grab (Uptrend) before a big sell-off into the 3800s, I am expecting an ABC wave retracement to take place for the last liquidity grab in the 400s and then a wave 3 that will bring us downwards into the 3800s.