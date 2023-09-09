Victor Davis Hanson: What Game Is Hunter Biden Playing? Authored by Victor Davis Hanson, What shameless act or felonious activity was not evidenced on Hunter Biden’s laptop? Racist attitudes toward Asians? Soliciting prostitution? Felonious use of drugs? Photographed nudity and perverse sex? Admissions to illicit foreign shakedowns? Hunter all but accused his own father, President Joe Biden, of also being on the foreign take: “I hope you all can do what I did and pay for everything for this entire family … Unlike Pop I won’t make you give me half your salary.