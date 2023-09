Is there a chance the NASDAQ will hit a new all-time high in the E-MINI NASDAQ-100 FUTURES CME_MINI:NQ1! Antonio_Ferlito Is there a chance the NASDAQ will hit a new all-time high in the coming months? Markets appear to have abandoned the assumption that the Fed may raise interest rates yet, while the benchmark US stock market index is stable, halting what appeared to be an onset of declines.