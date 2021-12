NQ1 100 MF - AT A TRICKY LEVEL ! E-MINI NASDAQ-100 FUTURES (CONTINUOUS: CURRENT CONTRACT IN FRONT) CME_MINI:NQ1! Ironman8848 DAILY (D1) As expected and mentioned yesterday, the failure to upside breakout the 16'450 area triggered a new wave of selling pressure, which as a result pushed down the NQ1 towards a low so far of 15'765, testing on its way the top of the daily clouds support zone .