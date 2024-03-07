Dick Vitale Firms Up Timeline For His Return To Broadcasting While Sharing Latest Positive Health Update

Dick Vitale Dick Vitale’s presence has been sorely missed over the past few years as the college basketball icon has grappled with a string of health issues, but the light at the end of the tunnel continues to get brighter now that the legendary broadcaster has hinted he’s gearing up to return to what he does best.
На информационном ресурсе применяются рекомендательные технологии (информационные технологии предоставления информации на основе сбора, систематизации и анализа сведений, относящихся к предпочтениям пользователей сети "Интернет", находящихся на территории Российской Федерации)