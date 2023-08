China Buys 23 Tons Of Gold In 9th Straight Month Of Purchases, Total Rises To Record 2,137 Tons Not only is China ravenously buying up all the physical gold it can get its hands on - something it has been doing pretty much non stop since 2009, for the most part covertly with occasional periods of public disclosure meant to achieve specific political goals - more importantly, it is letting the world know it is buying up all the physical gold it can get its hands on.