Pricein in an important area E-MINI NASDAQ-100 FUTURES (CONTINUOUS: CURRENT CONTRACT IN FRONT) CME_MINI:NQ1! MRjamalbouskou We can see that in the past, the price broke the black trend line and after that, a head and shoulder reversal pattern was formed, which means that the breakout movement was fake, so we can expect the price to drop further to the green box of the next support.