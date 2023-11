WTI Crude Oil :: January 2024 Contract :: CLF2024 CRUDE OIL FUTURES (JAN 2024) NYMEX:CLF2024 WiseguyFutures WTI Crude Oil :: January 2024 Contract :: CLF2024 As of November 13, at a current volatility level of 37, the underlying January 2024 WTI futures price has a 68% chance (1-StdDev) to be inside of the range between 70 and 85 at the CLF24 expiration on December 19, 2023.