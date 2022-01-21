NQ GOOD IDEA SELL E-MINI NASDAQ-100 FUTURES (CONTINUOUS: CURRENT CONTRACT IN FRONT) CME_MINI:NQ1! soufianchiekh I am a consultant for anyone who needs a consultant, I see that NQ will GO DOWN IN THIS NEXT DAYS 1, When you decide to use my ideas in your trading, please contact me to inform you of some things and monitor the position together without specifying a take profit or stop loss, we will decide when to open and close the position 2 (When I set the take profit and stop loss in a number that does not mean that the price will reach it, I gave a buy or sell signal only according to the analyzes I made in the chart and delete it later, in the order to share it with you so that you have a clear picture and read it clearly, thank you!) 3, we can work together and try me for one or two weeks to decide to work with you and give you signals about buying or selling.