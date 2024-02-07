VDH: How Can We Make Sense Of The Current Senseless Absurdity? Authored by Victor Davis Hanson, Is what’s happening all a bad dream? The wage of utter incompetence? A bad joke? Nefariousness? Perhaps the answer to fathoming the currently unfathomable is that the powers that run our national, state, and local governments must think something like this: “What is our next success after destroying the border and allowing in 8-million illegal aliens?” Did New York offer an answer by not incarcerating arrested foreign thugs, illegally residing in the U.