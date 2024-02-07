VDH: How Can We Make Sense Of The Current Senseless Absurdity? Authored by Victor Davis Hanson, Is what’s happening all a bad dream? The wage of utter incompetence? A bad joke? Nefariousness? Perhaps the answer to fathoming the currently unfathomable is that the powers that run our national, state, and local governments must think something like this: “What is our next success after destroying the border and allowing in 8-million illegal aliens?” Did New York offer an answer by not incarcerating arrested foreign thugs, illegally residing in the U.
На информационном ресурсе применяются рекомендательные технологии (информационные технологии предоставления информации на основе сбора, систематизации и анализа сведений, относящихся к предпочтениям пользователей сети "Интернет", находящихся на территории Российской Федерации)