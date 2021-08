2021 Aug 09 Week HSI1! HANG SENG INDEX FUTURES (CONTINUOUS: CURRENT CONTRACT IN FRONT) HKEX:HSI1! paradox677 HSI1! HSI1! 2021 Aug 09 Week Last week's market: = No follow through in breakout - Weakness - Upthrust and returned to rotation zone = weakness - Yet to test the Historic UHV from 27 Jul - Market in 650pt rotation (grey box) Monthly = UHV wide spread down bar closing off low (Change in behavior takes time) Weekly = Potential demand, close on middle 26042 Daily: No result from Reversal1.