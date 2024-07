Blackstone Sees AI Revolution Growing Private Credit Market To Staggering $25 Trillion Several years ago we calculated that the cost to implement the "Green new deal", and to fund the liberal crusade against "climate change" would cost no less than $150 trillion over 30 years, or about $5 trillion per year, a staggering amount, and one which would require constant QE by central banks in the trillions each and every year to have any chance of ever getting funded, a process which just incidentally would spark double (if not triple) digit inflation.