Buyback Blackout Period Is Over, And 10 More Reasons Why Goldman Calls The End Of The Market Carnage Two weeks ago, when looking at a recent matrix of market bull and bear cases, we asked if it was time to get bullish on stocks and concluded that the since fundamentals leaned in either direction, the answer was most likely “not yet” for one simple reason: JPM’s resident permabull, Marko Kolanovic, had just turned from modestly bearish – an extremely rare stance for him – to bullish again, urging his clients to reverse from taking profits (unclear on what exactly since he had been bullish all the way down from the market’s all time high)… … to buying the dip again.