Workin' Moms Ending After Seven Seasons

We have some bad news for fans of the Netflix/CBC comedy series, Workin' Moms. The hit series will wrap with its upcoming seventh season, according to Catherine Reitman, the star, creator, and director.
Популярные статьи
- Yellowstone's Kelly Reilly Recalls the Crushing Scene That Outraged Viewers: 'America Went After Me for That!'
- MCU Phase 4's Endgame Will Become 'A Tiny Bit More' Clear in the Coming Months, Says Marvel Chief Kevin Feige
- Obi-Wan Kenobi's Moses Ingram to Star Opposite Natalie Portman in Apple's Lady in the Lake Series, in Recast
Свежие комментарии