Bernie Sanders Open to Adjusting SALT Cap

Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-VT), who is in charge of the powerful Senate Budget Committee, “signaled on Tuesday an openness to adjusting the cap on how much taxpayers can deduct in state and local taxes as he seeks to secure the support of nearly every Democrat in Congress for a multitrillion-dollar economic package,” the New York Times reports, “Some congressional Democrats have warned that they may not support any changes to the tax code that do not also address that provision, put in place during the Trump administration, because of the impact on their constituents.