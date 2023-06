Germany's Ruling SPD Party Ready To Talk WWII Reparations With Poland Authored by Olivier Bault via Remix News, Germany’s ruling Social Democrats (SPD) are ready to “solve” the issue of war reparations with Poland, according to Arkadiusz Mularczyk, the Polish deputy foreign affairs minister in charge of the issue of war reparations, who spoke to Remix News’ Olivier Bault during a meeting in Warsaw yesterday.