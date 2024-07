5,800 IRS Employees And Contractors Owe Nearly $50 Million In Unpaid Taxes: Treasury IG Authored by Mark Tapscott via The Epoch Times, At least 5,800 IRS employees and contractors owe almost $50 million in overdue taxes and more than half of them haven’t been required to agree to a payment plan, according to the Department of the Treasury’s Inspector-General for Tax Administration (TIGTA).