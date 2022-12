€1.5M Stuffed In Suitcase & Paper Bag: EU Parliament Bars Qataris From Premises As Graft Probe Widens On Thursday members of the European Parliament voted to suspend the access of Qatari representatives to its grounds and offices over the ongoing graft scandal which rocked the EU body after last week police raided some 16 offices and homes of EU officials and aides suspected to be involved, resulting in the high profile arrest of Greek MEP and European Parliament Vice President Eva Kaili.