Intraday study for Indian indices for 2 November 2022

Hi Good morning Yesterday market gives the expected up move in the closing session after the dip which is a good buying opportunity but unfortunately our call didn't give the move as it is the expire option of 18 rupee and expires zero but our other trades doing well see that both the calls of INFY gives huge up move in the yesterday closing the global market is in range yesterday but the upper range gives the closing ad SGXNIFTY is indicating the gap up today also So for the resistance of nifty and bank nifty and the supports are as mentioned below please follow that carefully For nifty support is at 18000-18050 the range might light till 17975 but below that don't carry longs and book profits if you have and also this the nor the level of going short The resistance is at 18175-18225-18277-18350 is the ultimate target of the day at this level book all profits For bank nifty the support is at 41100-41150---and if holds 41500 then 41300 is the 1st base The resistance is at 41450-41500--41750-41800 is the ultimate target for the day Now talk about the Stocks specific then M&MFIN, AXISBANK , DELTA, DRL, MFS, BIOCON , INFY , JKCEMENT , GLENMARK , BSOFT , BERGERPAINT, ASIANPAINT , DLF , LTTS , TORRENTPHARMA, ALKEM , ABB , VOLTAS, HVELLS, NTPC , TECHM , HCLTECH , TCS , HDFCTWINS Now the sectors PHARMA , IT, ENERGY, BANKS, FINANCE LOOKSGOOD