James Cameron Once Punched A Safety Diver In The Face In Order To Save His Life While Making ‘The Abyss’

director james cameron looking pensive One of the most underrated and generally underseen films of James Cameron’s career is The Abyss, the Ed Harris-starring underwater sci-fi adventure film that was released in 1989, sandwiched between the iconic releases of Aliens in 1986 and Terminator 2: Judgement Day in 1991 There are two reasons that The Abyss is so criminally underseen: the first being that, given it was a 20th Century Studios film (now owned by Disney), the streaming rights are a bit complicated, meaning it rarely ever pops up on the likes of Netflix or Hulu or Prime Video.