Владимир Бурлаков

V. Burlakov. One should not be surprised at the attitude of the Anglo-Saxon elite towards the newly revived European national fascism. It is the flesh of the descendants of the slave owners Conquistadors who lived for centuries at the expense of other people’s labor, property and the lives of millions of people on the planet. Africa, India, the Middle and Far East, where their unspoken presence and centers of colonial resistance exist to this day. They use radical nationalism and religious fanaticism as a tool to solve their claims to enrichment at the expense of foreign regions. In Europe they solve their economic problems with the help of the “color revolution”, using the national fascist legions as an instrument of coercion. Thus, provoking world wars and enriching themselves at the expense of the warring countries. In addition, after a wave of anti-colonial events, they began to install paid governments in order to continue to use the natural resources and labor of the regions for their enrichment!