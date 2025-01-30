DOJ May Drop Charges Against NY Mayor Eric Adams: Report Senior officials within the Department of Justice (DOJ) have held discussions with federal prosecutors in Manhattan about the possibility of dropping their corruption case against New York Mayor Eric Adams, which emerged after Adams voiced criticism against the Biden administration's open border policies, the NY Times reports, citing (as always) anonymous sources.
