It's Not The 1970s, It's Worse: This Is The Strongest Recovery In Commodity Prices On Record As first discussed last June in "Will ESG Trigger Energy Hyperinflation" and again today "Woke Capital Won’t Save the Planet – But It Will Crash the Economy", the "green"/ESG shift in politician thinking has unleashed an epic surge in commodity prices, which are propelling inflation higher and will likely force central banks to keep tightening until they trigger a recession and/or a market crash (probably both).