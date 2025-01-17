Politics
Inauguration Shift Causes Chaos

“President-elect Donald Trump’s decision to shift his inauguration from the West Front of the Capitol to the Rotunda — and much of the event to Capital One Arena downtown — has set off a chaotic scramble as congressional officials, lawmakers, Trump’s transition team and Trump’s donors and supporters jockey to figure out who can attend,” Punchbowl News reports.

