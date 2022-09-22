Intraday study for Indian indices for 22 September 2022 S&P CNX NIFTY INDEX FUTURES (CONTINUOUS: CURRENT CONTRACT IN FRONT) NSE:NIFTY1! Harshit_Saxena Hi Good morning as we see markets is in range yesterday and consolidating in that range whole day even after the data is negative which is intraday we all are waiting the FED rate change and its 75bps high and market digested that and dows gives the good move but there is something in the press conference and the dollar index surge up above 111+ which is the level which revisited after 2002 Now come in our markets (Indian) So the support is at 17575-17625 and then 17500-17475 and also the bank nifty is 40800-41200 and the resistance is at 17690-17717 and 17777- 17800 and for bank nifty 41800 so be careful And also be careful at IT because it is near support and may see a bounce back or breakdown The FMCG looks Good be in defensive It is the best performing sector for today and also Axis bank And Reliance By the time i am writing this the market near its support and approaching that levels Follow me i will update you when there is any sign of weakness or strength And share with friend and family we may see a bounce back from days low Refer pervious studies for more Disclaimer -- I may have some positions in some of highlighted stocks and this is only study for understanding purposed of the data and the patterns I am not saying anyone to buy any of these picks discussed here i am not SEBI Registered .