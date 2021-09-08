This Golden Rye Whiskey Sold Out Online In Minutes And Here’s What The Hype Is All About

Blue Run Spirits Blue Run Spirits debuted their Kentucky Straight Golden Rye Whiskey this week after it won a Gold Medal winner at the 2021 San Francisco World Spirits Competition This is the first Rye Whiskey release from Blue Run Spirits and thousands of bottles sold out online in 4 minutes but some can still be found in stores The 95-proof small-batch Rye was pulled from 91 select barrels and it is the 4th release from Blue Run Spirits Read more BroBible articles here Blue Run Spirits released its first-ever Rye Whiskey to the world this week.