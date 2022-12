✅NATGAS LONG FROM SUPPORT HENRY HUB NATURAL GAS FUTURES (CONTINUOUS: CURRENT CONTRACT IN FRONT) NYMEX:NG1! ProSignalsFx ✅NATGAS is approaching a demand level So according to our strategy We will be looking for the signs of the reversal in the trend To jump onto the bullish bandwagon just on time to get the best Risk reward ratio for us LONG ✅Like and subscribe to never miss a new idea!✅ .