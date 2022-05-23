"I Need To Get The F*ck Out Of This Car": Two Separate Teslas Ignite Last Week, One Trapping Driver, One Burning Child's Car Seat Solar flares? The alignment of the planets? Just plain old terrible production quality? What possible explanation could their be for two separate Teslas catching fire within a couple days of each other this weekend? In fact, the incidents in question took place so close to each other, that we couldn't even finish writing about one of the stories before the other one broke - we so combined them into one piece.