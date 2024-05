SET50 TFEX is on the fifth wave of c of correction A of 4th wave SET50 Index Futures TFEX:S501! jirapatsangmee S50 is on the correction of wave 4 in larger degree and in Big c of larger degree too I make a position to buy at wave 4 terminal impulse wave THIS IS JUST MY PRACTICE OF WAVE ANALYSIS NOT RECOMMENDED FOR INVESTMENT OR SPECULATION.