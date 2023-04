Gold - better levels for longs await 100-ZQZ2023-(100-ZQK2023) 100-CBOT:ZQZ2023-(100-CBOT:ZQK2023) Pepperstone Gold is in beast mode - we eye the 2022 and ATHs at $2070 and $2075 respectively and scalper aside it's hard to bet against the momentum play right now The USD is finding few friends and the ST bear trend is a massive tailwind for gold .